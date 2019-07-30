Share:

SARGODHA - People nabbed a female beggar allegedly involved in kidnapping of a minor child. Citizens told the media that they were searching for a three-year-old boy missing from Block No.23, adding that they found him in the possession of the female beggar. They held her with her two accomplices and handed over them to City police. The police launched investigation.

Educationist passes away

Renowned educationist, author, and historian Prof Sahibzada Abdul Rasool passed away after prolonged illness. He was laid to rest in his ancestral village Lila Sharif of Jhelum district. Sahibzada Abdul Rasool was writer of many books, and he had thousands of pupils in country and abroad.