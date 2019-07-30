Share:

HAFIZABAD - Five persons including two young boys were killed in five different mishaps here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a youth named Nawaz was cutting fodder in an electric machine at his dera in Mooanwan village when he received severe electrical shocks and died on the spot.

In another incident, 12-year-old Tauseef was fetching water from an electric motor at his house in Qila Sahib Singh when he received electrical shocks and died before any medical could be made available to him. Likewise, seven-year-old Hasnain s/o Iftikhar was electrocuted at his house in Kot Nakka.

On the other hand, a youth named Zafar Iqbal s/o Mian Khan drowned in Jhang Branch Canal near Sukheke. His dead body was yet to be fished out.

A motorcyclist named Ehtisham and his friend Waqas of Kot Nakka were on the way to Bahuman village. They sustained injuries after the bike they were travelling on rammed into a donkey cart. They were shifted to hospital where Ehtisham succumbed to his injuries.