SHEIKHUPURA - Five persons, two of them belonged to a same family, died and five others sustained multiple injuries when a Mazda truck rammed into a rickshaw.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, the accident occurred near Mauza Bhikhi, some 14km away from here on Faisalabad Road on Monday. According to rescuers, the deceased persons, onboard the auto rickshaw, were on the way to Feroze Wattwan.

Near Bhikhi, a speeding Mazda truck, going in the same direction, rammed into the three-wheeler.

Resultantly, five persons including Azam, his three-year-old daughter Mehwish; Amina Bibi, Haleema Bibi and Nazar Muhammad sustained critical injuries and breathed their last on the way to hospital. Whereas, Razia Bibi, Ashiq Hussain, Zeeshan and Azra sustained injuries and shifted to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura. The Mazda truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle on the road. The Bhikhi Police have started investigation into the accident.

Meanwhile, 10 persons got injured in five roof collapse incidents occurred in different parts of the district here Monday morning.

In Narang Mandi, a labourer identified as: Gulzar Ahmad, his wife and two minor children sustained injuries when roof of their dilapidated house caved in.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. In another incident, roof of the house of one Aslam Bhatti collapsed in teh city’s Khadim Hussain Road locality.

As a result, Bhatti and his wife got injured and were shifted to hospital.

Similar incidents took place in village Mirza Virkan, Jhamke and Sacha Souda in which five family members sustained injuries and admitted to different hospitals.

The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on the second consecutive day, which caused great problems for the citizens.

Various low-lying localities including Mujahid Nagar, Regal Chowk, Muslim Ganj and Ghang Road submerged in rainwater due to poor functioning of the drainage system. Sheikhupura Stadium also inundated with rainwater due to blockage of drain.

The citizens also protested against the apathy of the Tehsil Municipal Corporation for not taking any step to improve the drainage system.