Share:

Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesman Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members are lying just to defend thieves.

Commenting on the presser of the PML-N, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that the PML-N members now have to tell lies on daily basis for protecting corruption of PML-N government.

Naming the PML-N President as Showbaz (acrobat), he said that Showbaz and his proclaimed offender sons have claimed that they will file a sue against Shahzad Akbar within 48-hours after publication of news in the Uk daily mail newspaper. Instead Shahbaz Sharif just has written a letter of complaint to the newspaper.