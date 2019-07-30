Share:

KARACHI : The Sindh Home Department has issued code of conduct for collection of sacrificial skins / hides on Eidul Azha.

According to the details the home department has announced that various political, religious and social welfare organizations/ parties collect the hides / skins of sacrificial animals.

It becomes a matter of competition among the organizations and parties which create law and order problems for the provincial government. Keeping in view the situation the government decided that for collection of skins/hides the approval from the concerned commissioner/deputy commissioner was required. Only those parties, organizations, welfare organizations and religious institutions will be allowed which are registered and put their signature upon the code of conduct and abide by the rules and regulations of the code of conduct. No one is allowed to install any type of camp for the collection of skins/ hides. Loudspeaker, slogans and announcement from masajids/ offices of different political parties & organizations will not be allowed.

No one will be allowed to collect the hides/skins from door to door. Every individual is allowed to donate the skin/ hide as per his own will where ever and to whom he thinks fit. Every individual should himself carry hide/ skin to whom he wants to give/ donate.

Every organization collecting skins/ hides are required to keep with themselves CNIC, Card of Organization and authority letter from the commissioner/ deputy commissioner when they carry out the hides/ skins from one place to another in the event of non compliance the law enforcement personnel are authorized to forfeit the hides/ skins. Every organization/ seminary will submit before time the complete plan of transportation of skins/ hides so that security may be provided to the vehicles carrying skins/ hides. Every type of arms, baton , steel bars are ban for the three days of Eid ul Azha.

This ban will also be extended upon licenced arms. For the compliance of the ban the law enforcement agencies will hold checking of motorcycles / cars at different places and every organization is required to keep their workers well informed so that they will cooperate will law enforcement agencies.