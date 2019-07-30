Share:

LAHORE - A high-level meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair at his office here on Monday discussed progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Anwar Ali Haider also attended the meeting. The meeting decided to take coordinated steps to accelerate work on the scheme. It was also decided that a feasible business model will be developed for the scheme and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Housing Taskforce, Punjab will work together to take the project forward.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said that construction of low-cost houses for low-income families is a flagship project of the PTI government. He said that suitable sites have been selected in some districts of the province for this scheme and added that this project would enable middleclass people to own a house. He said that matters pertaining to this project should be settled early and hoped the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will create tremendous employment opportunities.

The chief minister said the Punjab government will extend every possible support for speedy work and the province will take a lead in this regard.

Deputy Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Amer Aslam Khan, Adviser to the Chie Minister Dr Suleman Shah, Punjab chief secretary, chairman of P&D, secretaries of finance and housing departments, Housing Taskforce Chairman Mian Yaqoob Tahir Izhar and others attended the meeting.

GOVT HOUSE MURREE

OPENS FOR PUBLIC

CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Government House in Murree . Addressing the ceremony, he said the facility of staying could be availed by depositing dues adding that inauguration of this boutique heritage resort is a wonderful occasion.

“Transformation of government buildings into rest houses is the first step towards elimination of VIP culture and Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example of austerity by staying at his home,” he said. He said that promotion of tourism is a priority of the PTI government and regretted that this sector was badly ignored in the past.

He said that practical measures are taken by the Punjab government to promote tourism and best utilization of government assets is a policy of the government so as to increase the financial resources. “Decision has been made to use government buildings of historical importance for tourism purposes and the Government House Murree has been offered for unofficial use for the first time,” he said. Golden jubilee of this historic building was held 15 years ago and a number of international personalities have stayed in this majestic building, he said.

“It is an honour to stay in such a magnificent building and the government does not want to limit this honour to its dignitaries only. Ordinary people can avail this facility to enjoy best facilities. As many as 177 rest houses and guest houses have been opened in the province by the Punjab government as the government wants to use all available opportunities for promotion of tourism as an industry,” he said. He said that tourist spots in far-flung areas, including that of southern Punjab, are being developed and added that tourism development cooperation’s resorts are being renovated in DG Khan.