Share:

Lahore - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aslam Iqbal has said creating awareness among youth about the Pakistan movement is need the hour the time.

“The Lahore Arts Council should play its role for building capacities of the youth and organising programmes in connection with Independence Day celebration., he said while addressing the augural ceremony of the 4th Children Art and Craft Workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery on Monday. Executive Director Athar Ali Khan and children participating in the workshop were present on the occasion. Aslam said the Lahore Arts Council is doing a great work for in nation building. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is taking keen interest in promotion of art and culture and the Information and Culture Department arranged special programmes to highlight the culture.

“Children are our future and providing them opportunities for expressing their abilities is our responsibility,” he added.

35 take part in event

Speaking on the occasion, Athar listed his council’s feats for promotion of art and culture.

“A total of 35 children are taking part in the workshop and they are being introduced with moral values training in various disciplines of arts,” he said.

Later talking to the media, the information minister took a swipe at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman for what he called the latter wanted to be the head of Kashmir committee.

“It would be better for Fazl to let people know about his secret meetings. The PTI believes in public power. Those who looted public money should give it back.” Aslam also planted a sapling as part of tree plantation campaign.

The Lahore Arts Council has been organisng a series of events as part of its campaign to promote art and culture as well as training youth in different genres of arts.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has been reiterating resolve to promote art and culture and presenting soft image of the country.

“We are offering a good platform for students to stimulate their extracurricular talents and grow up as creative persons,” he said at the recently concluded drawing workshop.

Students are learning different techniques from expert art teachers. Parents also praised the council’s endeavours to teach the youth. “This is a better way to boost children’s interest in learning and help increase their participation in daily routine activities,” he added.