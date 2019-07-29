Share:

LOS ANGELES - One of the original stars of Top Gun has revealed they weren’t asked to return for the new sequel. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will both appear in Top Gun: Maverick when it’s released next year, but the character of flight instructor Charlie Blackwood – played by Kelly McGillis – won’t feature. McGillis was asked if she’s attend any of the promotional events for the film when she expressed uncertainty due to the fact she’s yet to be asked. “You know what, I don’t know how to answer that because one, it hasn’t happened,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I’m doing, what’s going on. I can’t project what I would or wouldn’t do in the future. I have no idea because I don’t know where I’ll be.” People are convinced the new Top Gun trailer is ripping off Star Wars McGillis added: “Movies are odd things. I don’t really keep in touch with anybody. I think I’ve spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world.”