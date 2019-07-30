Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Various decisions for the development of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) were made with consensus during the third syndicate meeting.

The meeting, held in the conference room of New Minister’s Block, Opposite Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore was presided over by the Minister HED Punjab/ Pro Chancellor KFUEIT Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz.

Other members of the syndicate who participated in the meeting were KFUEIT Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Mehboob, Ch Masood Ahmed (MPA PP-258), Mian Shafi Muhammad (MPA PP-257), Dr Shahid Mehmood (CEO Interactive Group), Brig Syed Shaukat Ali Shah (General Manager FFCL), Engr Pervez Fateh (General Manager FFC), Kashif Farooq (Director PITB), Engr Rehman Maqbool (Member Governing Body PEC), Tariq Hameed Bhatti (Addl. Secretary HED), Capt (r) Shahmeer Iqbal (Deputy Secretary Finance), Dr Munir Ahmed (Senior Dean KFUEIT), Abdus Samad (Treasurer KFUEIT), and Bilal Irshad (Registrar KFUEIT/ Secretary Syndicate).

The vice chancellor presented progress of the university during the last couple of years, and all members applauded the progress made by the newly established university in a very short span of time. According to the other salient features of the syndicate, it approved the launching of more than 100 programs that will open new horizons for students of Southern Punjab. The house appreciated the various entrepreneurial initiatives taken by the KFUEIT vice chancellor in order to achieve its lofty vision of becoming self-sustainable.

The syndicate approved the nominations to various statutory bodies of the university, recommending the updated draft of service statutes and approved all the financial matters of the university including annual budget and financial rules of the university. The HED and Finance Department representatives assured to provide current financial year budget deficit of operational expenses of the university. The syndicate also approved various other agenda items presented before the house. The house, at the end, deeply appreciated and acknowledged the leadership qualities and professional skills of Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Mehboob who successfully steered the nascent university towards prominence and progress. The house assured the vice chancellor of its full support to translate his vision into reality.