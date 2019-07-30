Share:

KARACHI : Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi visited the different areas of KU campus and inspected the emergent situation after the heavy rainfall.

The vice chancellor issued immediate directives for the drainage of flooded rainwater on which the campus residents applauded the immediate action of the Vice Chancellor.

The residents of the campus were of opinion that after so long someone has taken a serious note of the worsening situation of the varsity. Dr. Khalid Iraqi also said that the residents must keep themselves away from the electric poles and the parents shouldn’t allow their children to go outside to avoid any inconvenience.

On his directives, Heavy machinery were deployed for the drainage of sewerage lines.

The residents said that the broken roads are also the big issue of the varsity and they hoped that the sewerage issue and roads issue will be resolved very soon. Dr Khalid Iraqi vowed to resolve the issue of KU on its own resources and said that no external help will come to resolve the issues. We have to face and solve our problems on our own.