LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof. Sardar Alfareed Zafar has announced launching official website page for awareness on hepatitis. Addressing the participants of hepatitis awareness walk at LGH on Monday, he public service messages and relevant material would be placed on the website in national language (Urdu). Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab, Dr Israr ul Haque Toor, Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, faculty, administrative doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and people from various walks of life participated in the walk. The participants were carrying placards inscribed with symptoms, benefits of early diagnosis and immediate treatment of hepatitis. Prof Alfareed Zafar stressed the need of launching campaign on the pattern of polio and dengue to achieve the target of controlling hepatitis by 2030.