Lahore - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has extended the last date of online registration for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) till August 01. In a press release issued on Monday, the UHS spokesperson said that the decision was made to facilitate potential candidates. “We have received several emails for extension in registration date. So far, 75307 candidates have been registered for MDCAT”, read the press release.