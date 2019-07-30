Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the Bureau has filed 1219 corruption reference in different accountability courts. He said that NAB has received 43,000 applications in Mudarba and Musharka scams. In a statement issued by NAB, he said the Bureau has arrested 44 suspects and recovered Rs616 million, 6,000 Kanal land, 10 houses and 12 precious vehicles from them. He said that NAB has filed 32 references against corrupt people in accountability courts so that the looted amount could be recovered and returned to the effectees. The looted amount from housing societies have been recovered and returned to the effectees, he added. He said that NAB would not spare the people involved in looting the country and fled abroad. He said that traders community has important role in progress of the country. He said NAB has fixed ten months period to file a reference right from complaint verification to inquiry to investigation . Citizen Friendly NAB means to inform the complainant about the status of his complaint and any progress in resolving it. This has brought transparency and increased confidence of NAB and helped promoting transparency, he added. He said that NAB has deployed new prosecution officers in law and investigation divisions.