The National Accountability (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion in the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

As per details, Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has accepted plea-bargain request of Asif Mehmood and Arif in Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission funds corruption cases.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that the final petition for plea bargain will be submitted in the accountability court. The suspects – along with the Sindh officials – were involved in corruption through fake auctions, the NAB officials reported.

The sources cited that the anti-graft watchdog body has already arrested 25 suspects in fake bank accounts case.