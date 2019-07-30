Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to file another reference against former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon soon, it is learnt on Monday.

According to sources, the accountability bureau has unearthed Rs. 2.3 billion assets of Memon and he had failed to give satisfactory answer to the questions of the investigation team about these assets.

The NAB has made preparations to file second reference against the People’s Party leader over his accumulation of assets beyond the known sources of income.

The Bureau had earlier approved an investigation against Sharjeel Inam Memon over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Memon is also accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

A reference about Rs. 5.76 billion corruption in the information department is being heard by an accountability court.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months.

He is currently out of jail after court granted him bail.

NAB had last month issued arrest warrants of Memon in the case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income but a Sindh High Court bench suspended them through an interim order.