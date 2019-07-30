Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has announced to make the asset details of the officers working in National Highway Authority public.

He was addressing a ceremony to launch E-Billing system at NHA’s head office here on Monday that was also attended by Federal Secretary Communications Jawad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt(Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, and other senior officers of the authority. The Minister maintained that there will be no compromise on transparency of the system while his subordinate department will continue to provide all possible support to the process of accountability, which needs to continue. He said that they are going to make the asset details, NTN, date and name of posting of the officers of NHA public by uploading the same on authority’s website to track them publicly. Earlier, Federal Minister Murad Saeed launched E-Billing system of NHA, which will ensure speedy processing of bills and transparency. This will ultimately help control corruption besides saving 50 per cent processing time. On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given regarding working of the E-Billing System in which it was informed that the contractor would submit bill at NHA E-Billing Portal and consultant will verify/certify the bill. The project authority will exercise laid down check, and sanction payment. Finance Wing will process and accord approval of payment, prior to release of payment to the beneficiary. Murad Saeed said that reforms process is underway as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the existing leadership has presented a better model of governmental procedure.

Pragmatic measures are being taken to control corruption through transparency, he said.

He hoped that the good governance would put the country on a track of development.

He informed that E-Billing System is in house development of NHA through use of its own expertise and resources.

The system will ensure transparency, control corruption, save time and cost and increase efficiency with tracking of bills, he stated.

The system will help redressal of complaints and fixing of responsibility in case of any delay, he added.

He said that the system will create atmosphere of mutual confidence between NHA and Contractors.

He added that steps are being taken to increase revenue of NHA through utilisation of its Right of Way (ROW) Clean and Green Pakistan is being started from next month.

Chairman NHA Sikandar Qayyum said that launching of E-Billing is a great achievement. As per vision of present government, NHA is also working on E-Bidding and making Human Resource Management more active, he said.

He said earlier NHA also launched its Mobile App to facilitate the commuters on motorways and national highways and today E-Billing system is being launched, which is also a practical advancement towards good governance.