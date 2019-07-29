Share:

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police launched a one-window facility to serve the people seeking driving licenses.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday inaugurated the one-window facility at the Traffic Headquarters, Race Course.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf, SSP Investigation Faisal, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, DSP Traffic HQ/Licensing Syed Iqbal Kazmi and other officials were also present on the occasion. The CTO briefed the IGP about the newly-launched facility at the recently-renovated traffic office building.

Talking to media men, the IGP said that this technology would help applicants in getting driving licenses on merit. “This will help people get through the license-obtaining process hassle free in a short time,” the IG stated. He said that it was a milestone achieved by CTO under the leadership of Bin Ashraf. He also applauded the services of city traffic police. The IG was of view that the sole purpose of police was to facilitate the masses. “My priority is to build positive image of Punjab Police among the public,” he said. He said that police had no option but showing performance to win the trust of people.

Meanwhile, IGP held a meeting in RPO Office, a police spokesman said. He said that the IG expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Rawalpindi Police and appreciated the efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana. IGP Punjab was briefed about crime situation of Rawalpindi District during his visit to Rawalpindi on which the IGP Punjab expressed his satisfaction saying that the performance of Rawalpindi Police was satisfactory rather good. Rawalpindi Police must sustain this performance so that gap between police and the public might be bridged and the trust of the public in police may increase. The IGP said that extraordinary security would be ensured for matches of PSL 5th edition in Punjab. “We wish to establish a hospital for police officials on the lines of CMH”, he said, adding that there was no political interference in police and it worked within its paradigm.

On the other hand, DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed paid a visit to judicial complex and reviewed security arrangements there. He directed the police to enhance security at the complex to cope with any kind of threat. On the occasion, senior and junior police officers were also present. He also met with the representatives of lawyers and asked them to cooperate with policemen to make the security of lawyers more strengthened.