ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that PM has sought a report about the incident happened with Columnist Irfan Siddiqui. In a tweet, she said decision will be taken in light of the facts and the responsible will be punished. She said the PM has expressed displeasure over the incident and took its notice. She said Irfan Siddiqui had to suffer due to lacunas in the system for which the PM is determined to remove. Dr Awan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders overplayed the incident to get political oxygen from it.