SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in assaulting boys and blackmailing them into paying money. Jhal Chakkian Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Zafar Shah told the media that the gang was exposed when they assaulted a son of local advocate. He added that the police launched investigation and nabbed three members of the gang, namely Asim Khan of Izhar Town, Bilal Gujjar of Factory Area, and Kashif Khan of Hyderabad Town. He claimed that the police also recovered hundreds of blue films from the accused. He said that the accused trapped the boys by sending friend requests to them on facebook under fake IDs. They then called the boys to a place of their choice where they assaulted them and also shot videos which were later used to extort money from the victims. Further investigation against them was underway.