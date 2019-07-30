Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that it has been Pakistan’s policy, in line with the vision of the founder of the nation to aim and pursue friendly relations with all its neighbours including India.

The President said that we want resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through peaceful dialogue.

While talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India, Moin-ul-Haque, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, the President said that in the spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

The President highlighted the remarkable step taken by Pakistan to open the Kartarpur Corridor that would allow access to Sikhs to their most reverential place of worship.

"Kartarpur can be a transformative step for South Asia, which can take the region from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship," he added.

The President wished High Commissioner-designate a successful stay in India and hoped that High Commissioner-designate will be able to perform his duties with utmost dedication and will play an important role in implementing the policy of Government of Pakistan for peaceful co-existence and regional stability to benefit the people of the region.