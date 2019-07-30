Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the opposition’s long march can’t shake government’s resolve to continue its fight against corruption.

“We have been granted constitutional mandate by people and we will complete constitutional term. Rejected opposition is orchestrating conspiracies in Senate, but Sadiq Sinjrani will successfully retain the post,” the governor told the media on Monday.

Flanked by PTI Punjab President Ijaz Ch, Sarwar said: “Our parliamentarians and workers will not ask bureaucracy to do any illegal work, but bureaucracy will have to do legal work. Due to organisational revamping, the party will be strengthened in Punjab.

“People always gather for a cause but the opposition is united to save their looted money putting national stake at risk. The opposition is trying to distract the government by such protests,” he added.

people of Pakistan will not trapped by them. He added, I was also Senator.

I’ve never witnessed Sadiq Sinjrani involved in any extra-constitutional act. He was elected to strengthen federation of Pakistan. He will successfully retain his post. Motion of no confidence will embrace failure. Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal and provincial government is trying to solve all crisis and provide relief to the people. All cases against PMLN and PPP were made in tenure of past governments. Ijaz Ch said that I will fulfil the task given by Prime Minister Imran Khan as President PTI Punjab. I will bridge gap between workers and government. I will solve all public problems.