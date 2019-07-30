Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that reforms are being introduced in the province in accordance to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mian Aslam said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar believes in giving performance instead of lip services and tall claims.

He said that VIP culture has been abolished and the government resources are for the public only. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif had established the monarchy in the largest province of the province.

"The Provincial Minister said that dream of equal development and progress in all the cities will be materialized. Culture of nepotism has been eradicated and now government resources cannot be wasted on relatives," he said.

Mian Aslam said that the past of the former rulers are soaked with corruption and government has startling proofs of their embezzlements.

“Details of their 10 years corruption will be brought to limelight. So called Khadim-e-Aala and his company were involved in massive corruption,” he added.