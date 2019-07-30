Share:

SIALKOT - River Chenab remained in low flood as the water level soared up to 127,702 cusecs at Head Marala on Monday. Irrigation Department officials told The Nation that water level was 8,064 cusecs in River Tavi and 3,684 in River Jammu at Head Marala. The officials added that the flow of flood water was continuously increasing while the naullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen, and Bassanter were flowing normally. According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, the district administration was regularly monitoring the flood situation. He said that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district.