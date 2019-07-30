Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed rumpus on Monday with legislators from across the political divide resorting to sloganeering.

The Opposition strongly protested against arrests of workers going to attend rallies arranged in connection with the black day. Wearing black ribbon on his face, PML-N legislator Khalil Tahir Sandhu protested against murder of 11 year old Badil Masih after rape and alleged improper attitude of PA officer Inayat Ullah Lak. PPP legislators staged a walkout from the House to protest against inappropriate words used by Minister for Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din for Benazir Bhutto. The session convened on the requisition of the Opposition started one hour and 15 minutes behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Rana Mashood drew attention of the chair towards arrests of party workers to fail rallies arranged on July 25 in connection with black day. He said that the person talking about providing container to the Opposition resorted to clampdown to stop workers from attending the rallies. He said that at least 260 PML-N leaders and workers were put on house arrest. He said that the party was preparing lists of officers violating their oath to please the present regime. He said that these officers would be taken to task for their wrongdoings. He said that all attempts would fail to silence the Opposition fighting for the rights of the masses. He said that the present government would be sent home within two months. Accusing Minister for Education Murad Ras of occupying textbook board and misusing official vehicles, he said that he (minister) would be held accountable.

Murad Ras accused Rana Mashood of taking education to the lowest level during his tenure as minister. He said that he (Rana Mashood) would soon be held accountable like his colleagues.

Ch Zaheerud Din said that improper remarks against leadership should be avoided. He said Nawaz Sharif continued using such words for Benazir Bhutto which he could not utter on the floor of the House. For example, he said, Nawaz used word ‘chhokari’ for Nenazir Bhutto. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never used derogatory words against any woman.

Infuriated over the remarks, PPP’s Syed Hassan Murtaza said the treasury should bridle their tongue.

“Don’t force us to bring book of Reham Khan to the House. We will hold you accountable for Seeta White, Tyran and sewing machines of Allema Khan”, he said.

Khalil Tahir said his call attention notice about rape and killing of 11 years old Badil Masih has not been included in the agenda.

The chair directed forming a committee for probing rape and killing of a Christian boy in Faisalabad. The committee will submit report within 10 days. Law Minister Raja Basharat said that he has summoned the relevant officers to his office on Tuesday (today).