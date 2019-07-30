Share:

The State Bank of Pakistan has warned the people to be aware some fraudsters are attempting to seek bank account details in biometric verification.

This is done by making fake calls. The receivers apparently believe that the call is genuine or from the bank and share their personal information including bank account number, ID, password, CNIC number etc, resulting in loss of their money, said an SBP press release on Monday.

The fraudsters generally disguised as officials of State Bank, Army Officer or representative of Superior Courts of law etc, engaged in the process of biometric verification of accounts.

The Central Bank has advised the public to immediately contact their banks on their registered numbers/helpline themselves instead of responding to the incoming calls and sharing their credentials.

SBP/Banks/Micro Finance Banks do not conduct biometric verification of banks’ existing customers through telephone calls.

If the public receives such a call, they should share the details of these cases/incidents with law enforcement agencies or SBP on its helpline at 021-111-727-273.