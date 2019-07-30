Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) high-ups from appointing all the certified tainted persons at high-profile slots.

Talking to The Nation, Sarfraz, who is inventor of reverse swing bowling, said: “As a patron-in-chief PCB, former captain and world cup winner, the PM must intervene to steady the sinking ship of the PCB and made appointments purely on merit. I am getting news from different circles that PCB Cricket Committee meeting is scheduled for August 2, in which MD Wasim Khan will take major decisions.

“I hope Imran Khan will interfere and make sure no tainted person could get any role with Pakistan cricket team. Moin Khan, Wasim Akram and Inzamam are known as tainted persons.

They had inflicted huge damages on national cause. Why PCB is hesitating in appointing people like Abdul Qadir, who had a neat and clean past as chief selector and he can provide justice to the deserving players. Nepotism has played havoc with Pakistan cricket and already careers of a great number of youngsters were destroyed. But hopefully, the PM won’t allow more injustices with our youth,” he added.

Sarfraz said: “I think Younus Khan should be the head coach of Pakistan national team. He was brilliant player, awesome captain and knows modern-day cricket requirements.

I feel he is the best replacement for Mickey Arthur. While for Test captaincy, I strongly recommend Azhar Ali, who is the best choice, as he is scoring runs in England and has the experience to lead and his place in the Test team is secure. Babar Azam must be named as his deputy.”

He said all those, who had played with the futures of Pakistani youth and dirty role in the past and still somehow involved in the present setup, must be shown the doors. “Appointing a fragile captain will serve no purpose to PCB nor the national team. Wasim Khan must take bold decisions in the interest of Pakistan cricket. He should not hesitate to stamp out his authority. The mafia sitting in the board won’t let him work freely, unless he dictates terms and it is only possible through fearless across the board accountability.

“Pakistan cricket can’t afford any further delays in appointment of local coaches. I recommend PCB should stop searching for international coaches and support staff. Pakistan had produced a number of greats, who are more than capable of producing wonders for national team, like they did during their playing days,” he added.

Sarfraz said it baldy hurts to see Pakistan team on a constant decline. “We have brilliant youngsters, best facilities and infrastructure, but we just need to provide youth their due right while merit must hold key to selection.

“Pakistan cricket will continue to suffer unless super flops like Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower and Azhar Mehmood are shown the doors. In fact, Flower has baldy destroyed the technique of Pakistani batsmen, while same is the case with Azhar. Pakistan bowling was always our main weapon, but ever since Azhar was given role with the national team, our bowling has gone from bad to worse. I hope Imran Khan will live up to expectations and won’t allow PCB to appoint tainted persons in any capacity,” Sarfraz concluded.