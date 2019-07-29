Share:

Bismillahir Rehmaanir Raheem

Allah humma salle Allah Muhammadin wa Aale

Muhammadin wa Ajjil Farajahum.

Imam Ali ibne Abi Talib (AS) once said, that a government of infidels may flourish but a government without justice will not. “Fiat justitia ruat caelum” is a legal phrase in Latin, meaning “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”

Unfortunately, in our country though the heavens fall, justice is not done. Delays in investigation and prosecution, loopholes cleverly argued by slick lawyers with no conscience and a penchant for serving the rich, judges who look at dispensing justice as a day job rather than the best act of worship. Just some of the many impediments in our course for attainment of justice.

In some cases, proceeds of dacoity of the highest order along with public confessions are not enough to convict the rich elite for years; nor abuse hurled by a supposed clergyman with a filthy tongue and a penchant for power and recorded for all to see. Here, justice hurried is justice denied. The real reason for these acts of omission are not lost on the public. They are no longer as uninformed as some would like to believe. On the other hand, if someone with the plight of the common folk at heart says something in a biting tongue, it is immediately taken up for dispensation of quick justice. No, justice hurried is no longer justice denied. Gone are the years upon years of proceedings and handcuffs are put on immediately. And those enjoying the proceeds of corruption unabashedly, are given protocol.

The tone and language used by those supporting the corrupt are threatening, to say the least. I am disgusted to see people advocating and fighting for the rights of the corrupt elite, especially their “human rights.” I want to ask these champions of human rights, whether they have ever considered or raised their voices for the human rights of those who were affected by the cruelty, greed and corruption of these politicians? The answer is “no.” Because those affected by cruelty, greed and corruption can’t pay well enough. I say, let these people face the laws of our land like the common folk do; the more pain they feel the better they will understand the injustice that they are responsible for. May be, they will remember the fathers who committed suicide for not being able to feed their families; or the sons who killed themselves for not being able to afford the medication for their sick parents. May be, they will be ashamed, though I doubt that very much.

Judicial activism and judicial restraint are both different sides of the same coin. But, what is good for Jack, should be good for Jill as well. And more so, rather than just speaking about it, institutional based judicial reforms must be seen to be at least initiated, rather than issues being solved through quick fixes and firefighting. Suo motu proceedings must remain in place as a deterrent for misgovernance, rather than become a norm, unless the matter pertains to public interest.

We, Muslims in general, and Pakistanis in particular, have not learnt anything from history. We keep repeating the same mistakes and then hope for divine intervention. In Karbala, the Master of the martyrs (Syed uz Shuhada) Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers, showed us by their sacrifice that no matter how great the odds, we must do what is right. Hence, the descendants of the Ahl ul Bayt (AS) of the Holy Prophet (SAWW), we Syeds have this uncontrollable urge to stand up against tyranny and injustice. May be, it’s in our blood. May be, it is the sign of a true Syed. May be, it is just the right thing to do.

I, Syed Mohammad Ali Sajjad Shah, son of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, stand with those who are fighting and sacrificing their lives for the country. I stand with those who are trying to get us back on the right track. It is this country which is my identity. It is this country where my forefathers are buried. It is this country where I hope to be buried as well. Imam Hussain (AS) said, that one of traits of a true believer (momin) is his love for his motherland.

“I am surprised by people; till they are born, no one knows how they will turn out. When they are alive, they live as if they will never die. After they die, it was as if they were never born.”

Imam Ali ibne Abi Talib (AS)

P.S. Our dear PM IK, hope you realize that Oxford and Harvard educated persons living abroad with all their assets and interests in the West, along with tenured jobs at the World Bank or IMF, will never be interested in getting Pakistan out of this economic quagmire. How will the West control us then? Do think about it.