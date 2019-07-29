Share:

No doubt, Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. Since 1948 to now , Indian troops heart-pinching atrocities have crossed all limits of terrorism and brutalism in the world. Pakistan raised a voice in the International Court of Justice and in the UN Security Council for innocent people of Kashmir but nothing was achieved. Now it is question mark not for the UN but for whole Human Rights Organizations. Abhorrent use of pellet guns from mid-2016 to the end of 2018 has blinded 1200 people of Kasmir. Where is the slogan of peace from the USA, UN, and Human Rights Commission? Do they only blame peaceful Muslims? Have they never ventured to devise a policy or economic aid hindrance for India and Israel who are the big terrorist countries due to their brutalities in Kashmir and Palestine? UN should be fair and transparent to play a positive role and solve the issue of Kashmir.

IMRAN KHAN BORANA,

Khushab.