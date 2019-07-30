Share:

GUJRAT - A graduation ceremony was organised by the e-Rozgaar Centre here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday to honour the students of the centre’s 6th batch who successfully completed their training in online freelancing and self-business.

Dr Samiullah of UoG Economics Department was the chief guest of the ceremony while Manager e-Rozgaar Centre Ali Murtaza along with trainers Aqil Shehzad, Amina Jabeen, Faisal Ali, and systems network engineer Faizan Sajid acted as the host.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Samiullah said that there is no dearth of talent in the country’s youth. The e-Rozgaar programme provides them with ample opportunities to tap into their energy and potential skills to help the nation catch up with the developed part of the world.

“Today business means innovation. Entrepreneurship and freelancing are the most effective means to earn one’s livelihood. We must equip our youth with the latest knowledge and skills as they are the builders of the nation’s bright future,” Dr Samiullah said. Ali Murtaza gave a briefing on the various activities and programmes of the centre. The e-Rozgaar centre at Hafiz Hayat Campus alone has so far trained as many as 800 educated youth who are earning their livelihood as successful freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Punjab government’s e-Rozgaar project was launched by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). It has set up 26 similar training centres across the province and prepared a strong workforce of 11,715 men and women who have so far earned Rs140 million through various self-business ventures. “The self-business initiative among the youth is inevitable for strengthening the country’s economy and boost the pace of progress and development,” Ali Murtaza said.

He added that around 155 students successfully complete their training from the e-Rozgaar centre at the UoG every three months. The instructors at the centre were also honoured at the ceremony.