The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Nasir Janjua – one of the main suspects involved in the video scandal related to former accountability judge Arshad Malik – till tomorrow (July 31).

Consequently, the order has barred the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) from arresting Janjua.

The reserved judgement was announced by IHC’s acting chief justice Aamer Farooq. The FIA had opposed the bail plea of Janjua.

Earlier, the FIA had summoned Nasir Janjua , and directed him to appear before its investigation team on July 29 (Monday) or else it would be considered that he has nothing to say in his defence.

The agency had previously issued him notice to appear on July 25 but he, instead of turning up before the investigation team, approached the IHC for pre-arrest bail to avoid his possible arrest in the case.

On July 25, the court had granted him interim bail till July 30 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 and summoned a reply from FIA.