Share:

LAHORE - The number of coronavirus cases has reached 92,452 in Punjab after the registration of 173 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday the death toll has reached 2133 after the death of eight corona patients in the province during the same period while the total of recovered patients are 82,592.

As many as 86 new cases were reported in Lahore, 34 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 3 in Gujrat, 2 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 8 in Faisalabad, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Sargodha, 6 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and one in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department so far conducted 713,688 tests for COVID-19 while 82,592 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.