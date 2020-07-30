Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation deliberately targeting civil population in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, three innocent civilians including two women, residents of Akhori village got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

Earlier, Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control on July 28, resulting in critical injuries to three innocent civilians.

Those injured due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by India in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, are identified as Farida Bibi w/o Muhammad Nazeer; Alam Bibi w/o Akram Hussain; and Safeer s/o Noor Din, residents of Village Akhori, sustained critical injuries, said a foreign ministry statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, said the statement.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.