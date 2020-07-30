Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, a plenary session was held at Central Police Office (CPO) with respect to provision of 500 new vehicles for police stations which was presided by Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik whereas CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

In the session, DIG Tele Akbar Nasir Khan Akbar Nasir Khan and SSP (MT) Motor Transport Asad Sarfaraz Khan were also present.

SSP MT Asad Sarfaraz Khan briefed the officers about devised formula of distribution of vehicles among police stations and told that distribution mechanism of new vehicles among police stations of districts has been executed by keeping in view crime rate, proportion of population, area of police station, geography and already existing condition of vehicles fleet in district.

, whereas with the induction of these new vehicles in fleet of districts, current proportion of 30 percent of vehicles shall be enhanced to 59 percent.

Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik while talking to CCPO Lahore all RPOs CPOs and DPOs said that all officers should send their recommendations and suggestions with respect to distribution formula of vehicles to logistics branch at Central Police Office within one week.

He further said that with the efforts of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, provision of 500 new vehicles to police stations is a plausible step of Government of Punjab by which operational activities, patrolling duties and other professional duties will be improved considerably.

He further said that overall performance and efficiency will be enhanced with the provision of new vehicles and process of elimination of professional criminals and protection of wealth and lives of people.

In the session, all officers expressed their views with respect to matters under discussion.