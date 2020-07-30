Share:

KHYBER - Anti-Corona tests of the local journal­ists were carried out at Landi Kotal Press Club on Wednesday.

The free anti-bodies camp was arranged by Al-Khidmat Hospital and blood samples from the journalists were collect­ed to conduct tests. Dr Sardar Shah, in-charge of the hospital, said beside media persons around 100 tests of the officials of administration, NADRA and security forces would be conducted in the camp.

President Landi Kotal Press Club Khalil Jibran lauded the noble cause of Al-Khidmat Hospital and said the Foundation al­ways remained engaged in serving humanity.