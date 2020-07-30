Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali of Rs.1.95 billion.

The said recovery is the highest recovery in the history of NAB due to NAB Rawalpindi’s efforts in cases of cheating of public at large.

The accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali (Film Star)) lured and induced the general public by Massive Advertisement in Print, Electronic and Social Media to invest in his illegal societies.

The accused used 11 different misleading names for housing societies to deceive general public including National House Buildings and Roads Development Corporation, Rawalpindi Housing and Industrial Development Corporation, Central Development Promotion Programme, Defence Valley Located at Dhamial Road, National Town Girja Road, New Islamabad City, Sir Syed Town, National Garden, Sir Syed Garden, Dhamial City and Defence Avenue.

As per RDA record, the accused never applied for any NOC nor he has any NOC from concerned department. All his societies are illegal.

NAB Rawalpindi Conducted an inquiry against Mian Waseem Ahmed. During Investigation Mian Waseem accepted the guilt. Due to professional investigation by NAB, Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali paid Rs.1.95 Billion through Plea Bargain.

The amount collected from accused will all be refunded among affectees after proper scrutiny by NAB Rawalpindi. All the affectees of the above said societies are required to submit their claims in the office of NAB Rawalpindi to get their looted money. Moreover, the affectees who have not appeared in NAB are requested to submit their plot documents in NAB Rawalpindi as per law.

The Chairman NAB has appreciated the efforts of Mr. Seemab Qaiser Investigation Officer and Mr. Saeed Akhtar, Case Officer under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, The Accountability Court Islamabad has convicted accused Mati ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman in Modarba Case with imprisonment of 12 years and fine of Rs. 170 million whereas another accused Atiq ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman has been declared as Proclaimed Offender (PO).

During the course of inquiry/investigation, it revealed that accused Mati ur Rehman was the mastermind of whole scam, who in connivance with Atiq ur Rehman illegally and dishonestly induced members of the public at large under the name and style of Global Concerns, for investment in his so called Islamic business of Modaraba and thereby illegally, dishonestly received huge investments and issued Modaraba agreements / receipts against their investments entrusted to him, by giving an impression of legal and registered business.

Initially to gain confidence of the members of general public / affectees, the accused persons gave profit for few months, but later on they neither paid profit nor returned the principal amount and disappeared. It was also revealed that Global Concerns was never registered as a modaraba Company with SECP / regulatory authority. Initially 515x complaints amounting to Rs. 160 million were received from general public.

Interim Reference No. 09/2015 was filed in Accountability Court, Islamabad. Subsequently, 95 more affectees filed their claims, out of which 37x affectees joined the investigation proceedings and their claims were verified to the tune of Rs. 11,003,000/- and supplementary reference was filed in the Court. The Chairman NAB has appreciated the efforts of Syed Ali Abbas, Investigation Officer and Saeed Akhtar, Case Officer under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi.