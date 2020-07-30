Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has defeated Murad Ali Shah with a big margin at Twitter. Famous political analyst and columnist Anwar Lodhi conducted voting between CMs Usman Buzdar and Murad Ali Shah. Usman Buzdar got 88 per cent of the 17,668 votes while Murad Ali Shah obtained 12 per cent votes only.

Buzdar defeats Shehbaz Sharif in twitter poll

Buzdar has defeated Shehbaz Sharif in another twitter voting with a big margin. Pakistani columnist Ali Moin Nawazish arranged the voting asking who is the best CM amongst Usman Buzdar and Shehbaz Sharif? Usman Buzdar obtained 75 per cent votes of the 24,761 votes while Shehbaz Sharif received 25 per cent votes.

CONDOLES DEATH OF

FATHER OF FORMER

LAHORE COMMISSIONER

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rafiq Ahmad Lodhi, father of former Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.