RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested yet another suspect involved in Chontra massacre and locked him up behind the bars, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, the officials of Chontra Police Station along with investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and Elite Force Commandos carried out operation in Chontra and its suburbs, caught a suspect namely Arif and shifted him to police station for further investigation, he said. The operation against the killers was led by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, he said.

Chontra police have booked around 25 outlaws including ring leader Malik Rabnawaz Maachi and his two sons Malik Danish and Malik Ikram on charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder for storming into house of opponents in Miyal Village and shooting seven women and two children dead to take revenge of murder of wife of Rabnawaz.

So far, police have netted a total of 10 suspected killers including two sons of master mind Malik Rabnawaz Maachi. Of 10, police had obtained 13-day physical remand of four suspected killers from an anti-terrorism court for further investigation, he said

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police and ordered the SSP Operations to arrest the remaining culprits including gang leader Malik Rabnawaz Maachi.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan police have recovered Rs 750,000 from the possession of a detained robber which he mugged from a bank in Islam Pura. The robber had been identified as Jabbar Ahmed. A special police team, headed by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, has handcuffed the robber during an operation.