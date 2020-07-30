Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review matters pertaining to Lahore Development Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the CM maintained that people had been accommodated through holistic reforms in LDA and added that matters pertaining to the master plan of Lahore Division be concluded at the earliest.

He disclosed that new projects were being started to facilitate the people living in the provincial metropolis. In this regard, LDA’s apartments construction project will provide a roof to low-income families. Construction of high-rise buildings has also been allowed in Lahore and LDA has been made a public-friendly institution to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, he added. The CM directed that comprehensive recommendations be presented after revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA.

The MNAs and MPAs of Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhupura will be taken into confidence for revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA and decision will be made with the consultation of the stakeholders, he said. Such a decision will be made which could accommodate the people and bring ease to them, the CM added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Vice Chairman LDA Sh Muhammad Imran, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.