ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notice to the federation in a petition seeking appointment of Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on permanent basis.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a petition filed by Syed Saqlain Akhtar through his counsel Zeeshan Zafar Hashmi Advocate.

After issuing the notice, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter till August 12 for further proceedings.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the post of DG Civil Aviation Authority has not been filled on permanent basis since last two years. He also referred to para 3 of the impugned order, dated 14.07.2020 wherein pursuant to the direction of the learned Lahore High Court in W.P no. 34997/2019, the matter was to be disposed of by the Secretary, Aviation Division. He also asserted that the Secretary Civil Aviation Authority is also holding the additional charge of the post of DG CAA.

In his petition, the petitioner also assailed order, dated 14.07.2020, whereby his Airline Transport Pilot License has been revoked. His counsel further contended that the petitioner was never confronted with any material relating to the alleged use of unfair means to clear ATPL theoretical knowledge examinations.

He argued that the posts of Secretary, Aviation Division and Director General, Civil Aviation Authority are held by the same person, therefore, the impugned order, dated 14.07.2020 is not sustainable.

He stressed that the impugned order has been passed in haste and that too in violation of the principles of procedural fairness.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notice and directed the Federal Government to submit written comments within 10 days.

The IHC bench also directed the Federal Government to explain why the post of Director General, Civil Aviation Authority has not been filled on permanent basis since last two years.

The court noted in its order, “The post of Director General, Civil Aviation Authority is one of the most important positions and giving additional charge to the Secretary, Aviation Authority or any other person does not appear to be in consonance with the principles of good governance.

The bench also restrained the respondents from initiating criminal proceedings against the petitioner till the date fixed.