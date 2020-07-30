Share:

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said there is a significant reduction in coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the federal government took best measure to counter the pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of ventilators under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Muhammad Afzal thanked the USAID for its cooperation with Pakistan against COVID-19.

He further added that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the NDMA played important role to counter the pandemic. We are aware of the coronavirus challenges that Pakistan is facing, Muhammad Afzal affirmed.