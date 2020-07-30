Share:

KARACHI - Edhi Foundation officials on Wednesday said ambulance services had been suspended for the whole of Karachi while the Foundation’s helpline numbers had not been working.

Edhi Ambulance Service 115 and all other Information Bureau phones were also closed after recent rains in Karachi, officials said.

Since Sunday, the heavy rains had caused huge damage turning the megacity into a huge deluge. At least 10 people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents including from electrocution.

All phone numbers would remain closed, Edhi officials said. People may call at 02132331813 in case of any emergency, Edhi officials said. Edhi Foundation one of the top social welfare service providers across Pakistan and globe running on a non-commercial, non-political, and non-communal basis, serving round-the-clock without any discrimination of colour, class, and creed.