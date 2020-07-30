Share:

MANCHESTER-England have named an unchanged squad for their first Test against Pakistan, which begins on 5 August in Manchester.

Along with the 14-man squad, England have also named four reserve players. All six fast bowlers, who played a role in the 2-1 series victory over West Indies have retained their place with Dom Bess being the only spinner. Joe Denly, who was dropped after the first Test against West Indies, finds no place in the full squad or the reserve group. The reserve list consists of uncapped batsmen James Bracey and Dan Lawrence, spinner Jack Leach, and back-up keeper Ben Foakes.

All 18 members of the group will assemble at Old Trafford on 2 August. “After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period. Our 14-man squad is unchanged,” National Selector Ed Smith said.

“County cricket now restarts on Saturday, 1 August. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the biosecure Test match ‘bubble’, but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket. As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan.” The reserve players are James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence.

Pakistan could shock England in Test series, says Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan are more than capable of shocking the home team in the upcoming series if they perform like the way they did in the first Test against West Indies recently.

In the absence of regular Test skipper Joe Root in Southampton, England lost to West Indies by four wickets in the first Test of the #raisethebat series. But the hosts rallied back strongly and recorded a 2-1 series win, courtesy Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad in the two Manchester Tests respectively.

“From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel. “So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton.”

Vaughan also cautioned the home side against Pakistan’s top-order, which according to him, is filled with experienced campaigners. “Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side,” Vaughan said.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

SERIES SCHEDULE

1st Test Aug 5-9 Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd Test Aug 13-17 Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd Test Aug 21-25 Ageas Bowl, Southampton