LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister chaired a meeting of the Department Secretaries and senior officials to review proposals on recruitment of new human resource and promotion of doctors at the Specialized Healthcare Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired), Mohammad Usman Younus, Special Secretary SHME Ms Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary PSH Department Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary (Admin) SHME Amir Ghazi, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Ahmer and other officials.

The Minister reviewed the status of human resource at teaching hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Basic Health Units, promotion mechanism for doctors and different proposals for the hiring of fresh human resource in the departments. Usman Younus gave a detailed briefing on the status of existing human resource at health facilities of varies tiers, status of ongoing hiring on vacant posts and the perspective of existing on existing staff.

The Minister said, “Doctors have to be hired immediately at all vacant positions in teaching hospitals, DHQs, RHCs and BHUs.

We have to scale up the capacity and performance of the Institute of Public Health to improve the quality of human resource. All official bottlenecks must be removed for promotions of doctors and the process must be expedited.

No compromise is being made on experience, qualification, and reputation on appointment of Medical Superintendents.

Under the Prime Minister Health Initiatives, special development measures are being taken in eight districts.”