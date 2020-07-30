Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out sanitation plan for Eid ul Azha. A spokesperson of FWMC said on Wednesday that special degradable waste bags had been prepared which would be distributed among people free of cost so that they could pack wastes of sacrificed animals. He said that FWMC would establish camps at 40 points in the city for awareness of people so that they could drop entrails and wastes of sacrificial animals in the designated waste containers. He said that the company had also arranged vehicles for collection and removal of animal wastes during Eid days. In this connection, 474 vehicles would remain operational during Eid days, the spokesperson concluded.