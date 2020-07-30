ISLAMABAD - Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Federal Republic of Germany joined hands on Wednesday to facilitate the returning overseas Pakistanis through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This partnership between Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will support returning Pakistanis to enhance their skill development for the purpose of re-integration in their home-country, accessing employment opportunities and/ or entrepreneurship opportunities/start-up support and hence supporting Pakistan’s social and economic fabric for gainful employment.
Speaking on the occasion, SAPM on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfiquar Abbas Bukhari said, “This partnership between German and Pakistani government is the start of new dawn in the arena of support to the Pakistanis returning migrants. Through this partnership, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) envisages to not only enhance the capacity of returning migrants but also creating a conducive support/advice system for their re-integration in the society.” The said MoU had become all the more relevant in the background of pandemic which had also affected Pakistani workforce who were returning from abroad, Bukhari said.
German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck while sharing his impressions on the occasion said that Pak-German cooperation was a success story of more than 60-years of development cooperation. “We have been working with GoP for development in the areas of basic and technical and vocational education, police reforms, governance, energy, health and social protection, etc. “Our cooperation in the area of skills and social development of the returning migrants through this initiative is the beginning of a new era of development and cooperation with Pakistan,” Schlagheck said.