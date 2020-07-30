Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Federal Republic of Germany joined hands on Wednesday to fa­cilitate the returning overseas Pa­kistanis through signing a Memo­randum of Understanding (MoU).

This partnership between Deut­sche Gesellschaft fur Internatio­nale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will support returning Paki­stanis to enhance their skill devel­opment for the purpose of re-in­tegration in their home-country, accessing employment opportuni­ties and/ or entrepreneurship op­portunities/start-up support and hence supporting Pakistan’s so­cial and economic fabric for gain­ful employment.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfiquar Ab­bas Bukhari said, “This partner­ship between German and Paki­stani government is the start of new dawn in the arena of support to the Pakistanis returning mi­grants. Through this partnership, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) envisages to not only enhance the capacity of returning migrants but also creating a conducive sup­port/advice system for their re-in­tegration in the society.” The said MoU had become all the more rel­evant in the background of pan­demic which had also affected Pakistani workforce who were re­turning from abroad, Bukhari said.

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck while sharing his im­pressions on the occasion said that Pak-German cooperation was a suc­cess story of more than 60-years of development cooperation. “We have been working with GoP for de­velopment in the areas of basic and technical and vocational education, police reforms, governance, ener­gy, health and social protection, etc. “Our cooperation in the area of skills and social development of the returning migrants through this ini­tiative is the beginning of a new era of development and cooperation with Pakistan,” Schlagheck said.