Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat has stated that government will provide security for development projects being carried out in tribal areas.

He stated this while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat, Lahore regarding DG Khan and Rajanpur tribal areas. Speaking on the occasion, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is paying special attention towards development of tribal areas.

Punjab Law Minister said purpose of setting up the South Punjab Secretariat is to remove the sense of deprivation of backward areas including DG Khan and Rajanpur. He said opportunities of employment will be created with development schemes.