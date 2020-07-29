Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) massively declined by 71 per cent in fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to last year.

According to official figures, the borrowing declined from Rs 285.7 billion as of July 12 2019 to Rs 82.7 billion as of July 10 2020.

Similarly credit to private sector has also been improved from negative Rs 119.2 billion as of July 12 2019 to negative Rs 84.3 billion as of July 10 2020.

The agriculture credit decreased from Rs 1018 billion in the year 2018-19 to Rs 1080 billion in fiscal year 2019-20.

The total credit has also been declined from Rs 578.8 billion in the year 2018-29 to Rs 97.3 billion in fiscal year 2019-20.