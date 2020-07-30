Share:

ISLAMABAD- Two senior officers of Islamabad police reshuffled, a spokesman for the police said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued the notification of the reshuffle, the spokesman said.

According to the notification, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Malik Naheem Iqbal has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation.

Similarly, SP Farooq Amjad Bhutter, who was serving in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), was posted as SP Rural Zone by the capital police chief, he added. On the other hand, sources in Islamabad police disclosed to The Nation that SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naheem Iqbal was shown the door by capital police chief for poor performance, failure in overwhelming crime and for not taking action against powerful land mafia in the zone.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), following directions of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, launched crackdown against the vehicles plying on roads with fancy number plates and tinted glasses across the federal capital, according to a police spokesman. He added the operation was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Farrukh Rashid during which Police impounded various vehicles. Fine tickets were also issued by the ITP to violators, he said.