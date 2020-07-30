Share:

Bahawalpur - Security arrangements for Eidul Azha completed in District Bahawalpur, said DPO Sohib Ashraf. Talking to The Nation, the DPO said that public safety will be ensured at all costs. He said that SOPs issued by the government regarding coronavirus will be implemented and no negligence will be tolerated in discharging of official duties. He said an emergency control room had been set up at the district police office. DPO’s PRO Jaam Sajid told The Nation that more than 400 Eidul Azha gatherings will be held across the district. He said a large number of Muslims will offer Eidul Azha prayers across the district. He further said that more than 1,400 police, Dolphin Force and Elite Force officers will perform security duties during Eid. He said walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras will be installed at sensitive locations to make security foolproof. A separate traffic duty plan had been drawn up to keep traffic flowing on the day of Eid.