ISLAMABAD - Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively recorded less than 100 cases for the fourth straight day as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country is on the decline.

According to the details, Islamabad has reported 25 cases, AJK 15 cases and 1 death, GB 32 cases and 2 deaths during the last 24 hours. Punjab has reported 173 new cases and eight fatalities during the last 24 hours, according to the official Covid-19 portal.

This has taken the provincial tally of cases and deaths to 92,452 and 2,133, respectively. According to the portal, 82,512 people have recovered from the virus in the province as 2,447 more persons recover from coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 244,883 while 1,179 people are in critical condition.